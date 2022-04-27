See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Aaron Gerds, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Aaron Gerds, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Gerds works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8988
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Pancytopenia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr Gerds is excellent! He takes his time & listens & explains things in a way you can understand, without talking down to you. He has been taking care of my mother-in-law for several years, and he has called me personally to answer some questions. Very rare to find a physician who makes his own calls! Our family respects & trusts him & wouldn't hesitate to refer someone to him.
    Keeley Family — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron Gerds, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1922254937
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Gerds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerds has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

