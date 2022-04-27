Dr. Aaron Gerds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Gerds, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Gerds, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Gerds works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gerds is excellent! He takes his time & listens & explains things in a way you can understand, without talking down to you. He has been taking care of my mother-in-law for several years, and he has called me personally to answer some questions. Very rare to find a physician who makes his own calls! Our family respects & trusts him & wouldn't hesitate to refer someone to him.
About Dr. Aaron Gerds, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922254937
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerds has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.