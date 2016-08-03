Overview

Dr. Aaron George, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. George works at Meritus Family Medicine in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Chambersburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.