Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Interventional Care - Salt Lake City4624 S Holladay Blvd Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (385) 800-5015
Utah Vascular Clinic650 E 4500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 281-0027
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Utah
- Healthwise
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Care Health Systems
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frodsham and his staff were excellent during my visit… procedure was pain free, in and out in an hour, pain level improving daily…. would highly recommend!
About Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1184807208
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of St. Raphael, Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
