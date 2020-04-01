Dr. Aaron Fritzhand, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritzhand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Fritzhand, DPM
Overview
Dr. Aaron Fritzhand, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Dr. Fritzhand works at
Locations
Centers For Foot & Ankle Care10475 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 621-4370
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Doctor Fritzhand for years, My first visit with him was for my bunions I have one of both feet, I had went to another Doctor before visiting Doctor Fritzhand. Dr Fritzhand had to redo my bunion surgery over from were the first Doctor didn't complete the surgery, that cause the bunion to come back. Every job I have had and still have that I am on my feet 8 hrs a day, I end up with Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendonitis w/ a Heel Spur, Dr. Fritzhand is my Doctor that takes care of me and gets me back up on my feet. With the Plantar Fasciitis & Achilles Tendonitis you never know when it will flare up. Every time I do wake up with the pain or being on my feet and the pain gets so severe that I need to go in to see Dr. Fritzhand regardless of which office is at on any given day, him & his staff will get me in on short notice. I Love all of them, that helps me to keep walking.
About Dr. Aaron Fritzhand, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1104801307
Education & Certifications
- Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritzhand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritzhand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritzhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritzhand works at
Dr. Fritzhand has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritzhand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritzhand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritzhand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritzhand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritzhand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.