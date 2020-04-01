See All Podiatric Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aaron Fritzhand, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Dr. Fritzhand works at Centers For Foot & Ankle Care in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Centers For Foot & Ankle Care
    10475 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 (513) 621-4370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 01, 2020
I have been a patient of Doctor Fritzhand for years, My first visit with him was for my bunions I have one of both feet, I had went to another Doctor before visiting Doctor Fritzhand. Dr Fritzhand had to redo my bunion surgery over from were the first Doctor didn't complete the surgery, that cause the bunion to come back. Every job I have had and still have that I am on my feet 8 hrs a day, I end up with Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendonitis w/ a Heel Spur, Dr. Fritzhand is my Doctor that takes care of me and gets me back up on my feet. With the Plantar Fasciitis & Achilles Tendonitis you never know when it will flare up. Every time I do wake up with the pain or being on my feet and the pain gets so severe that I need to go in to see Dr. Fritzhand regardless of which office is at on any given day, him & his staff will get me in on short notice. I Love all of them, that helps me to keep walking.
Shirley Ghee — Apr 01, 2020
    About Dr. Aaron Fritzhand, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1104801307
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Minneapolis VA Medical Center
    Residency

