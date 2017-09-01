Overview

Dr. Aaron Fritz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fritz works at Marion Area Physicians, LLC in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.