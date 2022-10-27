Overview

Dr. Aaron Freilich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Freilich works at Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset Medical Associates in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.