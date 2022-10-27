Dr. Aaron Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Freilich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Freilich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Freilich works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset1155 Northern Blvd Ste 360, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freilich?
There are no words! If he can put up with me, he can do so with anyone . The man is unequalled. I have been a client for more than 10 years and My husband Before that. I am moving and miss him already!
About Dr. Aaron Freilich, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1598720435
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freilich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Freilich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Freilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freilich works at
Dr. Freilich has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freilich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freilich speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Freilich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freilich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freilich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.