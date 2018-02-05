Dr. Aaron Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Fink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Fink, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Fink works at
Locations
-
1
Aaron H Fink MD PA4550 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 320, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 622-5480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fink?
I have been using Dr. Fink for fifteen years (all as an adult) and have the highest respect for him as a psychiatrist. I have freely recommended him to friends and family and all have had extremely positive experiences with his treatments and ability to diagnose potential illnesses.
About Dr. Aaron Fink, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1619248622
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fink works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.