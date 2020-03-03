Overview

Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Ellenbogen works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.