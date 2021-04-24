See All Rheumatologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Eggebeen works at West Michigan Rheumatology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Michigan Rheumatology Professional Limited Liability Company
    1155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-8088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holland Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Sparrow Carson Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 24, 2021
    Best doctor I have ever had! He spends a great amount of time with me. Listens and always willing to sending me to another specialist to help rule out possible other reasons for what I am experiencing. Has done many follow up blood draws and schedules follow up appointments regularly.
    Linda — Apr 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD
    About Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629194352
    Education & Certifications

    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center/Spectrum Health
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggebeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eggebeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eggebeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eggebeen works at West Michigan Rheumatology in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Eggebeen’s profile.

    Dr. Eggebeen has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggebeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggebeen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggebeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggebeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggebeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

