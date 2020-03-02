Overview

Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Med Calgary Ab Canada and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Dumont works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.