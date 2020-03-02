See All Neurosurgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Med Calgary Ab Canada and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Dumont works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Neuroscience Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Amazing, Dr. Dumont was absolutely the right choice. He cured me! My back surgery went great and I have a strength I haven't had in 20 years. Muscles coming back to life. The minimally invasive procedure was the way to go.
    Eric Moskau — Mar 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD
    About Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124040308
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Virginia Health System
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia
    • University Of Calgary Faculty Of Med Calgary Ab Canada
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dumont has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dumont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dumont works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dumont’s profile.

    Dr. Dumont has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumont.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

