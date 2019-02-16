Dr. Dickstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Dickstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Dickstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5883WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Cape and Islands Occupational Medicine PC700 Attucks Ln Unit 1E, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-6108
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dickstein is a skilled, caring dr who is very knowledgeable! He is the best around!
About Dr. Aaron Dickstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003059239
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dickstein has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.