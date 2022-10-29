See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Albany, IN
Dr. Aaron Compton, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Compton, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Compton works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC
    3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-1794
  2. 2
    St Matthews Surgery Center
    4130 Dutchmans Ln Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-1794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 29, 2022
    I was taking pain medication every day for my back until Dr. Compton convinced me to the steroid injections. Most of the time now I'm pain free.
    Melissa Ronayne — Oct 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Compton, MD
    About Dr. Aaron Compton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609918879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Compton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Compton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

