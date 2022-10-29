Dr. Aaron Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Compton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Compton, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Compton works at
Locations
-
1
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
-
2
St Matthews Surgery Center4130 Dutchmans Ln Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was taking pain medication every day for my back until Dr. Compton convinced me to the steroid injections. Most of the time now I'm pain free.
About Dr. Aaron Compton, MD
- Pain Management
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609918879
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
