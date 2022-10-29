Overview

Dr. Aaron Compton, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Compton works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.