Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Cohen-Gadol works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
    362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 963-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
    362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 963-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Meningiomas
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Meningiomas

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Meningiomas
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Pituitary Tumor
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Acoustic Neuroma
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Astrocytoma
Benign Astrocytoma
Brain Tumor
Brainstem Glioma
Cerebellar Astrocytoma
Cerebral Astrocytoma
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage With Amyloidosis, Hereditary, Dutch Type
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma
Dissecting Aneurysm
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type
Glioma
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma
Malignant Astrocytoma
Malignant Glioma
Medulloblastoma
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Oligodendroglioma
Radiation-Induced Meningioma
Saccular Aneurysm
Spinal Cord Tumor
Surgical Nutrition
Torticollis
Vascular Disease
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 28, 2020
    Doctor Cohen-Gadol was the first doctor to actually know how to correct my hemifacial spasms. I found his name on Facebook in a support group. It seems that general practitioners and even neurologists have no idea that surgery is not only possible, but is the only option to fix those never ending spasms. I recommend him highly. After my surgery I woke up spasm free for the first time in four years!
    Teresa Schmidt — Jul 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD
    About Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1215962279
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
