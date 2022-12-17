Overview

Dr. Aaron Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cohen works at EYE SPECIALISTS OF WESTCHESTER in New Rochelle, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Smithtown, NY and Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.