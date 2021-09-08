Dr. Aaron Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Clark, MD
Dr. Aaron Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Mad River Community Hospital.
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-3904MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Clark was compassionate, involved and completely excited at the terrific outcome of my surgery. I couldn't be more grateful!
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518295815
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Brain Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
