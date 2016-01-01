See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Aaron Chidekel, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Chidekel, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital

Dr. Chidekel works at Nemours Physician Associates at Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty
    33 S 9th St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Aaron Chidekel, MD

    Pediatric Pulmonology
    English
    1790876043
    Education & Certifications

    Yale New Haven Hospital
    Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Chidekel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chidekel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chidekel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chidekel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chidekel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chidekel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chidekel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chidekel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chidekel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chidekel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

