Dr. Aaron Chan, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Chan works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Gastritis

Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Celiac Disease
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gallstones
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2019
    My last endoscopy with Dr. Chan went very well. I need to have another one and am hoping it goes as well as my last one.
    Carole HOLLOWAY in MN — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Aaron Chan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265725105
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

