Dr. Chamberlain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Chamberlain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Chamberlain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Univ Orthopaedics4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
-
2
Kennett Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC402 Recovery Rd, Kennett, MO 63857 Directions (314) 747-2563
-
3
Hshs Med Grp Multispecialty Care St Elizbeths3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (314) 747-2563Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
4
Pinckneyville Community Hospital5383 State Route 154, Pinckneyville, IL 62274 Directions (314) 747-2500Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 5 3655 Vista Ave Fl 2, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
-
6
Alton Dialysis309 Homer M Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (314) 747-2500
-
7
Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
- 8 16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (618) 498-8467
- 9 5201 Mid America Plz Ste 2500, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 747-2563
-
10
The Heart Health Center1151 Hazel Ln, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (314) 514-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
11
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamberlain?
He did my left shoulder and it has done well Now need the right shoulder worked on.
About Dr. Aaron Chamberlain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1770665333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Dr. Chamberlain has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamberlain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.