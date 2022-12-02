See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Alcoa, TN
Dr. Aaron Bussey, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Bussey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Leconte Medical Center.

Dr. Bussey works at Endocrinology Consultants in Alcoa, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Consultants of East Tennessee
    122 KENT PL, Alcoa, TN 37701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-8812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • Leconte Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Bussey treated me with honesty, respect, and took the time to do a thorough exam and consultation. I normally am very nervous about visiting doctors. I was treated terribly by a previous endocrinologist and decided to give it a second try. Dr. Bussey made it a second try worth taking!
    Amy — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron Bussey, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982672986
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Bussey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bussey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bussey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bussey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bussey works at Endocrinology Consultants in Alcoa, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bussey’s profile.

    Dr. Bussey has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bussey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bussey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bussey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bussey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bussey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

