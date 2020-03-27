Dr. Aaron Buerk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buerk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- OH
- Toledo
- Dr. Aaron Buerk, MD
Dr. Aaron Buerk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Buerk, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Buerk works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery - Toledo2121 Hughes Dr Ste 980, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Absence of Tibia
- View other providers who treat Absence of Tibia With Polydactyly
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthrogryposis - Severe Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atrial Gallop
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Injuries
- View other providers who treat Broken Collarbone
- View other providers who treat Broken Finger
- View other providers who treat Broken Leg
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Clubfoot
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Bile Duct Stone
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Compulsive Gambling
- View other providers who treat Congenital Contracture
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hip Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Congenital Short Femur
- View other providers who treat Congenital Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Dropfoot
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Erb's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Fear of Getting Married
- View other providers who treat Fear of Sharks
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot Deformities
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Fractured Lower Leg
- View other providers who treat Galactorrhoea - Hyperprolactinaemia
- View other providers who treat Galactose Epimerase Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Galactosemia
- View other providers who treat Galloway-Mowat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gamborg Nielsen Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Game-Friedman-Paradice Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gamma Aminobutyric Acid Transaminase Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Ganglioglioma
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurostimulation
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Scaphoid Fractures
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sever's Disease
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Simple Fractures
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Splinting
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Toe Fractures
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Gallop
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Buerk?
Excellent care
About Dr. Aaron Buerk, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851391577
Education & Certifications
- The Boston Children's Hospital
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buerk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buerk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buerk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buerk works at
Dr. Buerk has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buerk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Buerk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buerk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buerk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buerk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.