Overview

Dr. Aaron Buerk, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Buerk works at ProMedica Physicians Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.