Dr. Aaron Bubolz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bubolz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Bubolz, DO
Overview
Dr. Aaron Bubolz, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Dr. Bubolz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora Rheumatology2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8100
-
2
Aurora Medical Center - Manitowoc County5000 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Directions (920) 794-5000
-
3
Mind Neurology Wisconsin Sc12200 Corporate Pkwy Ste 400, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (888) 585-7975
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bubolz?
I came to him after years at Diamond Headache clinic with no results.He did listen to me and explain things thoroughly. Seeing Dr. Bubolz, he changed my treatment and I have not had a migraine..not one! after I started with him 4 months into his treatment plan. I have seen him 2yrs.now. I even travel 3 hrs. to see him and he is worth it. He believes in prevention not just abortive meds.
About Dr. Aaron Bubolz, DO
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1831486828
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bubolz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bubolz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bubolz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bubolz works at
Dr. Bubolz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bubolz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bubolz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bubolz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bubolz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bubolz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.