Dr. Aaron Brown, DO
Dr. Aaron Brown, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX.
Locations
Aaron A Brown, D.O.600 E Taylor St Ste 311, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 328-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Star Valley Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Brown cares he's and wise man by the grace of God and works hard thank you Jesus for the care of Dr Brown please bless and keep him safe Lord bless you brother.
About Dr. Aaron Brown, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1154653178
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.