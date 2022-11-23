Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO
Overview
Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Brooking works at
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 320-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
My 78yr old mother had cervical and lumbar surgery on the 7th November 2022. The care Dr. Brooking took with her is unable to be matched. Keeping in mind a surgeon's care doesnt start on the operation table, it's first impressions, its the consultation, its the tone of voice, the explanation, the everything before they touch you. The level of care can be dertermined from that. All of that and more has occurred with Dr. Brooking, we know our bodies are "wonderfully made" (Psalm 139:14) but in harmony with that you have to have a caring dr with heart to work in sync with this creation. Thank you Dr. Brooking for caring for my mother as if she was your mom. ??
About Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1528484276
Dr. Brooking has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooking works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooking. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooking.
