Dr. Aaron Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Berger, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
Main Office Location3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 278-5951Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Pediatric Specialists of America- Orthopedics13400 SW 120th St, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 278-5951Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After another pediatric hand specialist in Miami dismissed my child as imagining the pain, waving away the intermittent swelling and saying the radiologist misread the MRI and nothing was wrong - suggesting my child take some B vitamins and see a psychologist - Dr. Berger figured out the exact issue and treated it non surgically with a special cast. After years of pain and disability from a chronic tear, my child made a complete recovery. He’s not only a genius but a kind and compassionate doctor who had a huge impact on my child’s quality of life.
About Dr. Aaron Berger, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831385053
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Hand and Microsurgery, UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford Hospital & Clinics
- Stanford Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Berger works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.