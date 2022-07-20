See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Aaron Berger, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Berger, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Berger works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office Location
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 278-5951
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Specialists of America- Orthopedics
    13400 SW 120th St, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 278-5951
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enchondromata Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Infantile Brachial Plexus Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spasticity Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2022
    After another pediatric hand specialist in Miami dismissed my child as imagining the pain, waving away the intermittent swelling and saying the radiologist misread the MRI and nothing was wrong - suggesting my child take some B vitamins and see a psychologist - Dr. Berger figured out the exact issue and treated it non surgically with a special cast. After years of pain and disability from a chronic tear, my child made a complete recovery. He’s not only a genius but a kind and compassionate doctor who had a huge impact on my child’s quality of life.
    GratefulMom — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aaron Berger, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831385053
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship In Hand and Microsurgery, UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Hospital & Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

