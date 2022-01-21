Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Berger works at
Aaron H. Berger MD PC1203 Avenue J Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 252-5800
Saints Joachim & Anne Nursing and Rehab Center2720 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 714-4800
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit was very successful. My issue was resolved and I had all my questions answered. Dr. Berger is clearly experienced and knowledgeable. I'm glad I chose him. I highly recommend.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Beth Israel Med Ctr/Einstein Med Coll
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
