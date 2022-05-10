Dr. Aaron Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Urology6585 S Yale Ave Ste 720, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Community Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Normally, I hate everyone, particularly doctors, especially when I am in pain with a kidney stone. However, I really liked Dr. Benson. Dr. Benson was great! He answered all questions and was communicative via e-mail. He was also pretty funny. His office staff was pretty awesome. I really liked his clinical assistant and Kelly the surgery scheduler. While I never intend to have a kidney stone again, if I do, I would go back in a heart beat.
About Dr. Aaron Benson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831398668
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.