Dr. Aaron Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Becker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
1
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
2
First Urology Psc3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste L10, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (812) 282-3899
3
Jeffery D Flatt DDS1919 State St Ste 200, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 282-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Becker, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1053575365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
