Dr. Aaron Bare, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aaron Bare, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They completed their fellowship with Oakland Bone and Joint Specialists

Dr. Bare works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates of Dupage Ltd
    27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 21, 2021
    The absolutely best shoulder doctor in the area. AC Joint replacement- great outcome.
    Gino Frigo — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Aaron Bare, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902869670
    Oakland Bone and Joint Specialists
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Med
    Northwestern University Med Center
    Orthopedic Surgery
