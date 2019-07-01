Dr. Aaron Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Banks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Banks, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Banks works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Heart Center Inc.500 Old River Rd Ste 105, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (877) 664-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banks?
Dr. Banks is wonderful! Not only knowledgeable but a great and friendly personality. He's been treating my son for a rheumatic fever episode he had.
About Dr. Aaron Banks, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447283775
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banks works at
Dr. Banks speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.