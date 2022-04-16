Overview

Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD is an Anterior Segment Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Anterior Segment Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Amacher works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Chandler in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.