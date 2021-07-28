Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Caribou Medical Center, Cassia Regional Hospital, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and Power County Hospital District.
Locations
-
1
OrthoIdaho2240 E Center St, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Caribou Medical Center
- Cassia Regional Hospital
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
- Power County Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Altenburg has done both of my knees. Great results. I have my life back. He has also done my husbands hip and knee. We will drive out of our way to have him do the surgeries. I can't say enough good about him.
About Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215145883
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Iowa
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Willamette Center / Medical Department
- Orthopedic Surgery
