Overview

Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Caribou Medical Center, Cassia Regional Hospital, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and Power County Hospital District.



Dr. Altenburg works at OrthoIdaho in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.