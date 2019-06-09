See All Ophthalmologists in Kalispell, MT
Dr. Aaron Alme, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.

Dr. Alme works at Glacier Eye Clinic PC in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glacier Eye Clinic PC
    175 Timberwolf Pkwy, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-8825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
  • Logan Health Medical Center
  • The Healthcenter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Telangiectasia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Telangiectasia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 09, 2019
    I found Dr. Alme sensitive to ways to avoid serious surgery, and found a way around such, though I have a retinal hole. I now enjoy 20/20 vision again.
    Nick Chickering in Whitefish, MT — Jun 09, 2019
    About Dr. Aaron Alme, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1245359223
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Alme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alme is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Alme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Alme works at Glacier Eye Clinic PC in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Dr. Alme's profile.

    Dr. Alme has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alme on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

