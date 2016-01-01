Dr. Aaron Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Alford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Alford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Alford works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 365-0966
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Alford, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871689653
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alford works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.
