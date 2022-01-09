Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Affleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Affleck works at
Locations
The Sleep Institute2900 Valencia Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, Great Staff, Great Service
About Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861507857
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst-Detriot Med Ctr
- Sinai-Grace Hosp-Dmc-Wayne St U
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Brigham Young University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Affleck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Affleck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Affleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Affleck works at
Dr. Affleck has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Affleck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Affleck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Affleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Affleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Affleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.