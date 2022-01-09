Overview

Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Affleck works at Affleck Eye Care in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.