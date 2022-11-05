See All Ophthalmologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Aarchan Joshi, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aarchan Joshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Joshi works at South Bay Eye Institute in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Presbyopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aarchan Joshi M.d. Inc.
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 206, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 409-5233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Drusen
Presbyopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 05, 2022
    I have been Dr Joshi’s patient for almost 3 years now. It started with him performing procedures to clear a sty in my eye which he did very skillfully and painlessly and he is now my “go to” doctor for all my ophthalmic needs. I trust him so much that I willingly drive 40 miles from my home to see him. He is always very busy, so plan ahead! Unequivocally a top doctor!
    Sunil Navale — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Aarchan Joshi, MD

    Ophthalmology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1649261413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aarchan Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi works at South Bay Eye Institute in Redondo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Joshi’s profile.

    Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Drusen, Presbyopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

