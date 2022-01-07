See All Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD

Neurology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Taneja works at Texas Neurology & Movement Disorders in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Parkinson and Movement Disorders
    8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 516, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 994-1817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 07, 2022
    As I started looking for a neurologist it was becoming apparent that it was going to be months before I could get my dad in to see anyone. I came across Dr. Taneja and read the reviews. Her reviews were positive so I decided to call. She was able to see us in two weeks. She is very thorough and will not stop working until she finds what helps you. Her office staff goes above and beyond and is wonderful to work with, too. We had a question while Dr. Taneja was in India and her office staff called her in India to answer our question and promptly called us back with Dr. Taneja's answer. I am so glad we found Dr. Taneja.
    — Jan 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD
    About Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1174725667
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taneja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taneja works at Texas Neurology & Movement Disorders in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Taneja’s profile.

    Dr. Taneja has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Confusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Taneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

