Dr. Aanand Geria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aanand Geria, MD is a family medicine specialist in Rutherford, NJ. He currently practices at Geria Dermatology and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Geria is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Geria Dermatology75 Orient Way Ste 204, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 623-8000Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Aanand Geria, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720215197
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.