Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (5)
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Zuberi works at AAMIR ZUBERI MD in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aamir Zuberi MD PA
    609 Medical Center Dr Ste 2700, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 627-8020
  2. 2
    Alfred A. Santos M.d. P.A.
    2000 Ben Merritt Dr Ste B, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 627-8020
  3. 3
    1000 PO Box, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 627-8020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Faith Community Hospital
  • Nocona General Hospital
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2022
    great experience
    Tiffany McPherson — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689649170
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zuberi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuberi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuberi has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuberi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuberi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuberi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuberi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuberi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

