Dr. Aamir Zaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aamir Zaman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Zaman & Zaman PC1035 US Highway 46 Ste 202, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 777-2212
Michael Schwarz MD LLC201 State Rt 17 Fl 11, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (732) 390-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor!! I would give him all the stars in the world the wait is long but its all worth it
About Dr. Aamir Zaman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1659542702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaman speaks Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.
