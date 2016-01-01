Dr. Aamir Sofi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Sofi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aamir Sofi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY JAMMU / ACHARYA SHRI CHANDER COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sofi works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 520-6100Monday9:00am - 4:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 101, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 591-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aamir Sofi, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1811129349
Education & Certifications
- JAMMU UNIVERSITY JAMMU / ACHARYA SHRI CHANDER COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
