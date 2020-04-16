Overview

Dr. Aamir Shah, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.