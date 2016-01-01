See All Nephrologists in Layton, UT
Nephrology
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Aamir Raza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Raza works at Kidney and Hypertension Institute of Utah in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney and Hypertension Institute of Utah
    2132 N Robins Dr Ste 110, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 877-8567
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV Screening
Liver Function Test
Immunization Administration
HIV Screening
Liver Function Test
Immunization Administration

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Dr. Aamir Raza, MD
    About Dr. Aamir Raza, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1578710158
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aamir Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raza works at Kidney and Hypertension Institute of Utah in Layton, UT. View the full address on Dr. Raza’s profile.

    Dr. Raza speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    Dr. Raza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

