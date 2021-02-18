Dr. Aamir Javaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Javaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aamir Javaid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poinciana, FL. They graduated from Aga Khan University - Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Javaid works at
Poinciana Office339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 110, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 794-5159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Institute for Advance Cardiovascular Care-Kissimmee-Circle3225 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 589-7507
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Javaid is an excellent doctor and takes time to explain everything. I was refer to him to get an stem in my artery when the doctor I had say he could not do the surgery because it was located in a very difficult area. Since that I became his patient. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1386698801
- Duke University Med Center|Duke University Medical Center|Georgetown U/Vet Adm Med Ctr&Georgetown U Hosp
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Aga Khan University - Pakistan
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
