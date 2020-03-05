Overview

Dr. Aamir Iqbal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shelby, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Iqbal works at Nephrology Associates of the Carolinas P.A. in Shelby, NC with other offices in Forest City, NC and Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.