Dr. Aamir Hussain, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Aamir Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aamir Hussain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Neurology, UH Geauga Medical Building13170 Ravenna Rd Ste 102, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hussain was very easy to talk to. He was very attentive and compassionate.
About Dr. Aamir Hussain, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Khyber Medical College
- Edwardes College, Kpk, Pakistan
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain speaks Hindi and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.