Dr. Aamir Gilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Gilani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aamir Gilani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lebanon, NH. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dr. Gilani works at
Locations
-
1
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5533Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilani?
About Dr. Aamir Gilani, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1003072612
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Preventive-Public Health
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilani works at
Dr. Gilani speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Dr. Gilani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.