Dr. Aamir Dam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Dam works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Pancreatitis and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.