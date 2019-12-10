Dr. Aamir Dam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Dam, MD
Overview
Dr. Aamir Dam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Dam works at
Locations
-
1
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dam?
Excellent
About Dr. Aamir Dam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235367657
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dam accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dam works at
Dr. Dam has seen patients for Hernia, Pancreatitis and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.