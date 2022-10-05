Overview

Dr. Aamir Cheema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Cheema works at St Marys Cardiovsclr&Thrc Srgns in Huntington, WV with other offices in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.