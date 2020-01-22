Overview

Dr. Aamer Mirza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hartford, NY.



Dr. Mirza works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.