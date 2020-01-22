Dr. Aamer Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamer Mirza, MD
Overview
Dr. Aamer Mirza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hartford, NY.
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Mirza. He is a good doctor. I have very high chances of colon cancer since it runs on both sides of our family. Dr Mirza has found all kinds of polyps, marked the locations so he would know where they were, and removed them. I'm still here so I'd say he's doing a great job. I know he really cares, and I greatly appreciate his expertise in taking care of me.
About Dr. Aamer Mirza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Urdu
- 1730173857
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirza speaks Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
