Dr. Aamer Jamali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aamer Jamali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from U.C.L.A.|University of California - School of Medicine|University Of California-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Interventional Cardiology Medical Group23101 Sherman Pl Ste 110, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5709
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
He saved my life. He is very direct, clear in communication, with no prevaricating or sugar-coating his diagnosis, nor his recommendations for treatment. He thinks and moves fast, great assurance. Simply the best. The Best.
About Dr. Aamer Jamali, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- U.C.L.A.|University of California - School of Medicine|University Of California-School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
